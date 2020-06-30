Beautiful crafted tree gifted to Laois community hospital

A stunning crafted gift of a cherry tree has been warmly received by a Laois community hospital.

In early June Mountmellick Yarn Bombers placed a beautiful 6 ft tree covered in woolly pink blossoms at the entrance to St Joseph's Church.

The tree has a special significance for the town, explained by the group on their social media page.

"Most Mountmellick people of a certain vintage will fondly remember the cherry blossoms lining our way to school on Davitt Road. On the theme of cherished memories, we wanted to create something to symbolise the sympathy we feel as a community for the families of those who have passed away during these few months.

"It is always difficult to lose our loved ones but the grieving process has been so changed by the Government restrictions, that it must be surreal for those families right now. Just know that your friends, neighbours and fellow Mountmellick residents are with you- not in person, but in spirit. And that is the story of our little tree. "

However the pretty tree became a little weather beaten and so it has found a new home, in the chapel of St Vincent's Community Nursing Unit.

"Our little, yarny cherry blossom tree has found its permanent home. Safe now from the ravages of the weather, thanks to Lucy Campbell and Jackie Farrington for welcoming it to its new abode at St Vincent’s Community Nursing Unit.

Huge gratitude is due also to Mick Grant and Paul Lalor for the many trips this tree has made from where it was created," the Mountmellick Yarn Bombers say.

The hospital sent a tweet with their thanks.