LATEST: Three more Covid-19 deaths in Ireland as 'global pandemic accelerating'

There have been three new deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland, according to the HSE.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Wednesday July 1 been informed that a total of 3 people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,738* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday June 30, the HPSC has been notified of 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,477** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Non-essential travel is not advised, and the global situation of Covid-19 is worsening.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The National Public Health Emergency Team continues to advise against all non-essential travel.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the global pandemic is accelerating. In the past week, over 160,000 cases have been reported each day.

“The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again tomorrow (Thursday 2nd July) as it continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19 nationally and internationally, and review Ireland’s response and preparedness to the disease.”

Travel associated with many new Irish cases.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “In June, a total of 31 cases of COVID-19 in Ireland were associated with travel. The balance of keeping the disease suppressed in Ireland will continue to be challenging as society and business reopens. Public Health Advice remains available on gov.ie/health and hse.ie.”

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.