LATEST: Covid-19 figures for Laois and neighbouring counties

Laois has had more than a full week Covid-19 free of officially confirmed cases, according to figures published on Wednesday evening, July 1.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Monday, June 29 meaning they are two days behind the national figure.

The situation in other counties is as follows.

Offaly remains at 483.

Kildare stands at 1,488 - up one.

Tipperary remains at 543 cases - no change.

Kilkenny remains at 355 cases - up one.

Carlow also holds at 175 cases - no change.

Westmeath remains at 672 cases and Longford at 286 - no change.

The total for Dublin is now 12,254 up four.

Three more people have died with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in Ireland.

The Health Protection, Surveillance Centre data now shows an official death toll of 1,738 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first death in March.

A further six cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, June 30 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,477 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.

Dr Tony Holohan says the World Health Organisation reports the global pandemic is accelerating. Read more here.