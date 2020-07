New top Covid-19 fight doctor calls out coronavirus complacency in Ireland

The doctor who is taking up the baton from Dr Tony Holohan in the fight against Covid-19 has urged the public not to become complacent about the disease.

Dr Ronan Glynn called out complacency in a statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team which confirmed that the virus remains suppressed but that more people have died and been infected.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today been informed that a total of 2 people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,740 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday, July 2, the HPSC has been notified of 9 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,498 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr Ronan Glynn, is Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, following Dr Holohan's decision to step aside due to his wife's illness.

“Ireland’s 14-day incidence of COVID-19 is now less than 3 cases per 100,000. This is amongst the lowest in Europe and demonstrates that the disease remains suppressed in our communities. The key to maintaining this status is responsible for individual behaviours and avoiding any complacency.

“HIQA’s report on mortality today demonstrates that we have comprehensively recorded deaths relating to COVID-19 in Ireland by following the recommended WHO approach.

“We have consistently recorded and published data on all deaths where a person had COVID-19 or was suspected to have COVID-19. This reporting gives us a robust understanding of the impact of the disease in Ireland and continues to inform our response,” he said.