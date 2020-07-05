LATEST: Covid-19 figures for Laois show stable situation but slight changes nearby

Laois has had another Covid-19 free day but there are slight changes in nearby counties, according to the latest official figures.

Up to date data published on the live Covid-19 Dashboard shows that the total number of infections by July 3 the total remained at 265.

Figures published on the data hub on Friday, evening, July 3 show the spread stabilised in neighbouring counties also. County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) but are two days behind the daily national figures.

The situation in other counties is as follows.

Offaly remains at 483.

Kildare stands at 1,494 - up two from July 2.

Tipperary is down to 542 cases - one case was declassified on July 2.

Kilkenny is now at 356 cases - up one on July 2.

Carlow holds at 175 cases - no change.

Westmeath has accumulated 674 cases - up one from July 2 and Longford at 286 has had no change.

The total for Dublin is now 12,270 up six from July 2.

No new people have died with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre data now shows an official death toll of 1,741 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first official death in March.

A further 18 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, July 4 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,527 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.