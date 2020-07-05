MEP for Laois broke Covid-19 self-isolation rules to be at the election of Taoiseach

An Irish Member of the European Parliament (MEP) who represents Laois voters did not self-isolate under Covid-19 restriction measures when he returned to Ireland from Brussels to attend the election of Micheá Martin as Taoiseach.

Ireland South Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher, a former FF health spokesperson, apologised after attending the election of his party leader and Cork colleague in Dublin.

He has confirmed that last Saturday, he attended the election of Mr Martin as An Taoiseach. In doing so, he admitted he did not follow HSE advice and remain at home.

The former TD issued a statement.

“As I previously stated, I availed of Covid-19 testing services before in advance of departing Brussels in order to reduce any potential public health risk. However, despite this, I accept that the risk could not have been eliminated fully and I should have followed HSE advice and remained at home. This was an error of judgement on my part and I apologise unreservedly,” he added.

Ireland South comprises the counties: Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.