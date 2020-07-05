No new Covid-19 deaths but new cases back in double figures as several thousand tests still be carried out daily

There have been no new Covid-19 pandemic deaths reported Ireland to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today, Sunday, July 5 but the number of new cases has risen into double figures.

The daily statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) confirmed that the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland is 1,741.

However, as of midnight Saturday 4th July, the HPSC has been notified of 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,527 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE says is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

It shows that there have been spike of about 400 new clusters of confirmed or suspected outbreaks of the virus since June 28. The total number of clusters since March 16 is 1,809.

On testing, it says 454,216 have been carried out during the pandemic. The total positive tests returned is 28,664 which is a 6.3 rate.

A total of 8,254 tests were completed in last 24 Hours and 35,252 tests were completed in the past week.

It shows that there are 11 people in hospital ICUs around the country and 22 in hospitals. One person was admitted to ICU in the last 24 hours while three others were admitted to hospital. One patient was discharged.