LATEST: Covid-19 figures for Laois and neighbouring counties

Laois has had another Covid-19 free day and there have been very few changes in nearby counties, according to the latest official figures.

Up to date data published on the live Covid-19 Dashboard shows that the total number of infections by July 5 remained at 265.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) but are two days behind the daily national figures.

The situation in other counties is as follows.

Offaly remains at 486 - no change.

Kildare stands at 1,498 - up one.

Tipperary has 542 cases - no change.

Kilkenny is at 356 cases - no change.

Carlow has had 175 cases - no change.

Westmeath has accumulated 674 cases no change - and Longford at 287 no change.

The total for Dublin is now 12,255 down from 12,270.

Up to date, figures show that one more person has died with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre data now shows an official death toll of 1,742 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first official death in March.

A further 24 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, July 6 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,538 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.