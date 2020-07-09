ANSWERED: Which activity leaves you most at risk of catching Covid-19?

An in-depth study by researchers at the Texas Medical Association has revealed the riskiest activities when it comes to contracting Covid-19.

The Texas Medical Association released the chart grading activities from low risk like opening your post to high risk like eating at a buffet. A grade of one to six is considered a low to moderate risk with rankings of seven and above in the higher categories.

The activity that leaves you most at risk of getting Covid-19, according to the research, is going to a busy bar or a pub. It is as dangerous as going to a packed concert or sports event in a stadium.

The chart was ranked by physicians from the TMA COVID-19 Task Force and the TMA Committee on Infectious Diseases.

You can see the chart below: