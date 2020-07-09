Covid-19 deaths spike as new cases go back into double figures causes new facemask measure

Ireland has recorded its highest number of Covid-19 deaths and new cases of virus for a number of weeks with young people as infection rate rises above key threshold.

Infections figures have been up and down in recent days but deaths have been close to zero. However, new figures reveal a spike in both.

The daily National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) statement also highlights a rise in the R rate which is a measure of the spread of the virus. They also point to high incidence among young people and recommend new facemask wearing measures.

NPHET's statement says that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has been informed that six people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus.

There has now been a total of 1,743* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday, July 8, the HPSC has been notified of 23 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,565 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The statement said NPHET met on (Thursday, July 9) to review Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to COVID-19.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said;

“Today, NPHET has recommended that all visitors to healthcare settings including hospitals, GP practices and pharmacies, should wear face coverings.

“15 of today’s confirmed cases are directly or indirectly related to travel. NPHET today reiterates that all non-essential travel overseas should be avoided.

“In addition, 77% of cases reported today are under 25 years of age. COVID-19 is extremely infectious and none of us are immune. It is important that we all continue to follow public health advice and risk to assess our actions.”

Professor Philip Nolan is Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group. He warned about the rise in the critical R rate which is a measure of the rate of spread.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of reported cases over the last 2 weeks and the R-number is now at or above 1. There is an immediate need for all of us to take care and caution in our decisions and actions,” he said.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,743 reflects this.