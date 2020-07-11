LATEST: Covid-19 figures for Laois and neighbouring counties

Laois has gone another day free of new Covid-19 cases with few changes in nearby counties and Dublin experience a double-digit increase, according to the latest official county figures.

Up to date data published on the live Covid-19 Dashboard shows that the total number of infections by July 9 remained at 265.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) but are two days behind the daily national figures.

The situation in other counties is as follows.

Offaly remains at 486 - no change.

Kildare stands at 1,506 - up three.

Tipperary has 543 cases - no change.

Kilkenny is at 356 cases - no change.

Carlow has had 176 cases - up one.

Westmeath has accumulated 676 cases - no change.

Longford remains at 287 no change.

The total for Dublin is now 12,287 - up 12.

Up to date figures show there have been two death from Covid-19 reported in the past 24 hours in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre data now shows an official death toll of 1,746 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first official death in March.

A further 23 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, July 10 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,611 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.