'Virus is still out there' and just needs 'small widow' to be a major problem again warns leading doctor

The doctor who is now leading Ireland's public health fight against Covid-19 has issued a stark reminder about the possibility of the virus spreading again.

Dr Ronan Glynn is Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health in the absence of Dr Tony Holohan. He as been involved in the fight against the pandemic with Dr Holohan and others as part of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) since day one.

“This virus is still out there. It is still in people. It only needs the smallest window of opportunity to become a major problem once again," he warned.

Dr Glynn urged people to follow the simple but effective steps that work stop it infecting and killing.

“Please continue to protect yourself and others - watch out for symptoms, wash your hands and wear a face-covering where appropriate. If you have any concern about symptoms, do not delay – isolate yourself and contact your GP immediately,” he said.

He made the remarks in the daily NPHET statement on the incidence of the virus in Ireland.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today, Sunday, July 12.

There has now been a total of 1,746 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 11th July, the HPSC has been notified of 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,628 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.