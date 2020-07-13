New Covid-19 infections now most likely among young Irish people warns NPHET

Ireland has had another day free of Covid-19 deaths but there have been new infections and nearly three quarter of people infected recently are younger people.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) daily pandemic briefing confirms that coronavirus death toll in Ireland is now 1,746.

NPHET also revealed that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) as of midnight, Sunday, July 12, the HPSC has been notified of 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 25,638* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Over the past 14 days, the total number of confirmed cases notified to the HPSC is 165.

- Males 41% / Females 59%.

- Median age is 31-years-old;

- 74% of these cases were under 45 years of age.

- 20 counties reported new cases;

- Dublin 47%, Kildare 16% & Wicklow 6%.

- 12% of these cases were travel-related.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health,

“Our research shows that 38% of the population now believe the worst of the pandemic is ahead of us. This does not have to be the case. Simple measures like hand washing, physical distancing, face coverings in appropriate settings, cough/sneeze etiquette and watching out for symptoms are the crucial elements in suppressing Covid-19,” he said.

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health, said a third of people have downloaded the tracing app.

“Almost 1.25 million people in Ireland have downloaded the Covid-19 App. That represents 34% of the adult population. This has already served as a support to contact tracers. If you have not done so to date, please download the app,” she said.

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead, HSE, urged people to report symptoms early.

“As we see more cases and clusters emerge it is important that anyone experiencing symptoms isolates and contacts their GP. The aim is to find all cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and to isolate and contact trace them. Early reporting of symptoms and prompt testing helps us achieve this,” she said.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.