Laois holds Covid-19 free record in Irish Republic

Laois is ahead by a long shot of every other Republic of Ireland county for having no new cases of Covid-19.

It is now 22 days since Laois had a new case of the virus recorded.

The county breakdown data is released by the Department of Health when it is two days old, and so relates to July 12 cases.

The figures do not include the July 14 numbers with reported 32 new cases recorded. Read more here.

It is topped only by Derry in the North of Ireland which is 31 days clear.

Five counties are in joint second place with 8 days clear; Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Offaly and Roscommon.

Bottom of the list is Dublin then Kerry, Cork, Wicklow and Kildare which all had new cases in the past day.

