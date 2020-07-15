LATEST: Covid-19 figures for Laois and neighbouring counties

Laois has now reached 23 days without any new cases of Covid-19 infection recorded.

June 22 was the last day to record a new case in the county, with the total remaining at 265 cases up to today Wednesday, July 15.

The most recent data published on the live Covid-19 Dashboard shows that the total number of infections remains at 265.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) but are two days behind the daily national figures.

The situation in other counties is as follows.

Offaly remains at 486 - no change.

Kildare has three new cases confirmed, now at 1,517.

Tipperary has 543 cases - no change.

Kilkenny is at 356 cases - no change.

Carlow has 176 cases - no change.

Westmeath has accumulated 676 cases - no change.

Longford remains at 287 no change.

The total for Dublin is now 12,326, up by 14 cases.

Up to date figures show there have been two deaths from Covid-19 reported in the past 48 hours in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre data now shows an official death toll of 1,748 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first official death in March.

A further 14 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, July 14 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,683 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.