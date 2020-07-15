Reopening of pubs and nightclubs and other Covid-19 restriction relaxation measures to be delayed

The reopening of pubs and nightclubs will be deferred to 10 August, the Cabinet has decided.

The Government also intends making the wearing of facemasks in indoor areas like shops where social distancing cannot be maintained.

It is also understood that plans to allow larger crowds to gather from next Monday may not go ahead. At present around 50 people are allowed to gather indoors rising to 100 on Monday, July 20.

Some 200 people can gather outside. This was due to increase to 500 in Phase 4, under the roadmap for reopening announced last month.

The increase in the size of crowds permitted would have allowed cultural and arts facilities to reopen their doors, such as theatres, cinemas and galleries.

The National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed two further deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday, July 15, bringing the death toll in Ireland to 1,748.

It has also confirmed 14 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,683.