LATEST: Covid-19 figures for Laois and neighbouring counties

Laois has had another day free of new officially confirmed Covid-19 infections while neighbouring counties have also avoided new cases.

The most recent county by county data published on the live Covid-19 Dashboard shows that the total number of infections remains at 265 as of Tuesday, July 14.

The county breakdown is published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) but are two days behind the daily national figures.

The situation in other counties is as follows.

Offaly remains at 486 - no change.

Kildare has 517 - no change.

Tipperary has 543 cases - no change.

Kilkenny is at 356 cases - no change.

Carlow has 176 cases - no change.

Westmeath has accumulated 676 cases - no change.

Longford remains at 287 no change.

The total for Dublin is now 12,231 up by 5 cases.

Up to date figures show there have been one new death from Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre data now shows an official death toll of 1,749. deaths in Ireland recorded since the first official death in March.

A further 21 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, July 14 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,698 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.