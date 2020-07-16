"We have the power to limit disease" - another day of double-digit Covid-19 infection growth in Ireland

Covid-19 continues to spread in Ireland at a higher rate than during the lockdown but the death rate remains low according to the latest figures but experts say we have a chance to stop the coronavirus from getting out of control.

Data published by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on Thursday, July 16 shows that another person has died in Ireland after contracting the coronavirus.

There has now been a total of 1,749 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Figures reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre as of midnight Wednesday, July 15 confirm that there have been 21 new cases of Covid-19 infection. There is now a total of 25,698* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn is that acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health.

“The cases which we will report next week have already been seeded, however, we have the power to limit the spread and impact of this disease beyond that; the way we do so is through following public health advice, avoiding high-risk situations and encouraging our friends and family to do the same,” he said.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group warned about the rising rate of spread.

“Our best estimate of the R-number currently stands at 1.4 but it could be as high as 1.8. We have an opportunity now to maintain suppression of the virus," he said.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Read also: EXPERTS CALL ZERO INFECTIONS PLAN

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,698 confirmed cases reflects this.





