LATEST: Laois ahead in Ireland north and south for no new Covid-19 cases

Laois has had another day free of new officially confirmed Covid-19 infections while only one neighbouring county has a new case.

Laois now has the longest record of no new cases in Ireland both north and south, at 25 days.

The most recent county by county data published on the live Covid-19 Dashboard shows that the total number of infections recorded in Laois remains at 265 as of Wednesday, July 15.

The county breakdown is published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) but are two days behind the daily national figures.

The situation in other counties is as follows.

Offaly drops one case to be adjusted to 485 cases.

Kildare has 1,517 - no change.

Tipperary has 543 cases - no change.

Kilkenny is at 356 cases - no change.

Carlow has one new case to reach 177.

Westmeath has accumulated 676 cases - no change.

Longford remains at 287 no change.

The total for Dublin is now 12,342.

Up to date figures show there have been one new death from Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre data now shows an official death toll of 1,749. deaths in Ireland recorded since the first official death in March.

A further 21 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, July 14 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,698 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.