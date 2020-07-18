'Arm ourselves' is the call as Covid-19 fight sees 50,000 tests in a week as more people die and are infected

More than 50,000 Covid-19 tests have been carried out in Ireland in the past week according to official figures as it was confirmed that two more people have died here and further 21 have tested positive for the virus.

Daily figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) show that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today (Saturday, July 18) been informed that two people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,753* Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday, July 17, the HPSC has been notified of 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,750** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Figures published on the Covid-19 Dashboard show that 50,150 cases have been recorded in the past week. That is nearly 10% of the total number of tests. The dashboard also showed that over 9,000 tests had been carried out in 24 hours this week.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, urged people to equip themselves with knowledge about the virus.

“Arming ourselves with knowledge is the best defence we have against Covid-19. Make sure you know the symptoms – cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of smell/taste – and act quickly in isolating and phoning your GP as early as possible if you experience them. Do not adopt a wait and see approach.

"Once again, we must each play our part in stemming the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland - follow the public health advice, reduce your social contacts, keep a distance of 2 metres and plan to see others outdoors where possible, do not organise or attend house parties and wear a face covering when in shops or on public transport.

"Let’s not lose sight of our collective goal: to suppress COVID-19 in the community and thereby protect our health, that of our loved ones, and that of the most vulnerable across our society,” he said.

NPHET says the HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

NPHET says the COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,753 deaths reflects this.