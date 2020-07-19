Big Covid-19 car 'meet up' broken up by Gardaí on Laois Offaly border

A Covid-19 car 'meet-up' was broken up by Laois gardaí on roads around the border of both counties this weekend in the Slieve Bloom Mountains.

Gardaí confirmed that they had to intervene late Saturday night / early Sunday morning and revealed the scale and impact on local people.

"Let there be no misunderstanding. We do not want to see this and those attending cause distress to the people that reside in the Communities these "meets" occur in. The location is in the Slieve Bloom Environmental Park and may look uninhabited but there are people living in the area.

"Overnight Laois Divisional Roads Policing Unit stopped almost 100 cars in Kinnity and Glendine where they had organised to meet. The mobility app was used to check vehicles and drivers. A few minor offences were detected and will be dealt with by FCPN," said the gardaí on social media.