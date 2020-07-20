BREAKING - Covid-19 case confirmed at Portlaoise hospital

A patient infected with Covid-19 is receiving critical care at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, according to the latest daily update from the HSE.

The Covid-19 Daily Operations Update reveals that the case was confirmed on Sunday, July 19. The patient is in the hospital's ICU. The update shows that the patient had been diagnosed by 2 pm on Sunday. There are no other suspected coronavirus cases in the hospital.

The case is just one of 10 new confirmed cases at hospitals nationally. Only six hospitals around Ireland had confirmed cases.

The daily update shows that there were no empty critical care beds at the hospital which expanded and reconfigured its ICU for the Covid-19 pandemic. There were 12 empty general beds in the hospital on Sunday, July 19.

The daily update for Saturday, July 18 said that there was two suspected cases.

The new infection represents the first confirmed coronavirus case at the Laois hospital for some time. News of the case comes as certain departments have been stood down from the hospital's Covid-19 response.

As a county, Laois has also been free of Covid-19 for almost a month. It has the longest stretch of Covid-19 free infections in Ireland on a county basis. It has not been confirmed if the patient is from Laois or that he or she contracted the virus here. A number of counties bordering Laois have recorded new cases in recent days.

Portlaoise hospital is part of the Dublin Midland Hospital Group. It includes hospitals in Tullamore, Naas as well as Tallaght and St James' in Dublin.

Tallaght had one confirmed case and three suspected on July 19. St James's had six suspected cases. Naas had three suspected cases while Tullamore hospital has just a single possible infection.

Ireland's Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn warned all communities about complacency at the weekend.

“All it would take for COVID-19 to regain a foothold in our communities is complacency. As the pandemic accelerates around the world, we must remain vigilant here in Ireland. Every day, in our individual actions, we have the power to limit the spread of this virus.

"Our priority going forward has to be the reopening of schools and resumption of non-COVID-19 healthcare services – and every time we stay 2 metres apart, wash our hands, practice good respiratory etiquette and wear a face covering, we are working towards those shared goals together,” he said.

