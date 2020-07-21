LATEST: Covid-19 pandemic infection figures for Laois and neighbouring counties

Irish Covid-19 report showed that Laois has reached 27 days free of new officially confirmed Covid-19 infections.

The county remains at 265 cases in total, as of Saturday, July 18.

However, the county by county data is published two days behind national figures. The figures do not include a new case of the virus which was confirmed in Laois on Sunday in Portlaoise hospital. Read more here.

Elsewhere there was a rise in new cases in one neighbouring county.

Kildare has 1,523, up by five cases.

Offaly stands at 486 - no change.

Tipperary has 543 cases - no change.

Kilkenny is at 356 cases - no change.

Carlow is at 178 cases - no change.

Westmeath has accumulated 677 cases - no change.

Longford remains at 287 no change.

The total for Dublin is now 12, 385, up by 18 cases.

The data is published on the live Covid-19 Dashboard. It is published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Up to date national figures show there have been no new deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre data now shows an official death toll of 1,753 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first official death in March.

A further six cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, July 19 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,766 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.