Judges issue important Covid-19 facemask notice to all who have to go to court

The most senior judges in Ireland have strongly advised anyone attending court to wear a facemask to contain Covid-19 unless the cannot wear a covering.

A statement was issued on Tuesday by the Chief Justice and Presidents of All Courts concerning the wearing of face coverings

It reiterated that all persons attending any court venue are expected to strictly comply with current public health guidance concerning Covid-19.

"Physical distancing (currently 2m) must be maintained at all times and all attending should engage in frequent handwashing and comply with respiratory etiquette," they said.

As for facemasks, the judges urged all attending court to wear coverings.

"Whilst face coverings are not mandatory at present, it is strongly advised that all persons, save for those who for medical or other welfare considerations cannot wear a face covering, should do so unless giving evidence, questioning a witness or addressing the court.

"Anyone wishing to use a face covering when addressing the court or giving evidence should be permitted to do so, unless the presiding judge considers the same prejudicial in all of the circumstances.

"The wearing of a face-covering does not lessen in any way a person’s obligation to comply with social distancing and other public health guidance.

"Finally, for your own safety and that of others, please ensure you use your face covering correctly and safely. Do not place it on any surface and ensure that you dispose of it safely," they said.