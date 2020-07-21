Latest Covid-19 figures confirm the feared rise in virus spread in Ireland

The expected rise in the incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland is confirmed in the latest official figures on the coronavirus in Ireland.

In its daily statement, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that as of midnight Monday, July 20, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 25,802 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. The daily rise is the biggest increase in weeks.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

No deaths were reported to the HPSC today, July 21 meaning there has been a total of 1,753 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, urged Irish people to stay the course.

“Together, we have achieved so much in our ongoing effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, making it possible to take steps to reopen society and the economy.

“Today, I am asking everyone to stay the course on the public health measures needed to suppress COVID-19, such as covering coughs, hand washing, use of face coverings and 2m social distancing, which are essential for continuing the momentum towards the reopening of our schools and the resumption of our healthcare services,” he said.

As of midnight Monday, July 20, 574,487 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 51,128 tests were carried out. A total of 139 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.27%.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.