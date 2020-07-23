Covid-19 infection rate falls as deaths from pandemic's peak in Ireland come to light

The Covid-19 infection rate has slowed again according to the pandemic response team but there has been a spike in the number of deaths though some are old cases.

In its daily coronavirus briefing National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has confirmed that the nine more people have died from the virus in Ireland.

This brings the total who have lost their lives in Ireland to the pandemic to 1,763 as notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. Some of the new deaths date back to April when the pandemic peaked in Ireland.

However, the number of new cases has dropped back into single figures. The seven extra cases bring the total number of infections in Ireland to 25,826 since the first official case emerged in February.

NPHET has also revealed that the R reinfection rate has fallen back to between 1 and 1.4. It had fallen 1 during the lockdown but has risen again to nearly 2. The aim is to get it to zero.

More to follow.