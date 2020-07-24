'Reason to be positive' but more 'work' ahead - latest Covid-19 deaths and infections

Irish people must continue to work together to control Covid-19 if they want schools to reopen and the health service to function, according to the doctor leading the country's fight against the disease.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, issued the appeal as the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) published the latest set of Covid-19 pandemic figures.

NPHET's daily statement said here have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,763 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

However, as of midnight Thursday, July 23, the HPSC has been notified of 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,845* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr Glynn urged the public to continue on the path which has yielded positive results in controlling this deadly virus

“COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease that is still circulating in our communities. It is a dangerous illness that no-one wants to catch.

“While we have reason to be positive, we now need to continue to work together towards our collective goal of resuming healthcare services, reopening our children’s schools, and protecting the most vulnerable.

“The past weeks have shown that when we maintain physical distance, wash our hands, wear a face cover where appropriate and cover our coughs and sneezes, together we can interrupt the spread of COVID-19. Let’s keep going.”

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

It shows that there are 11 people in hospitals and five in ICU. One person was discharged from ICU.

At total of 50,628 tests were carried out in the past week with 8,980 completed in last 24 Hours.

So far, nearly 5% of nearly 600,000 tests in Ireland have come back positive.

Of those who have tested positive, more than 14,000 are female while over 11,000 are male.

More than 8,300 health workers have contracted the virus.

There have more than 2,200 clusters.

Validation of data at the HPSC resulted in the denotification of one confirmed case. The figure of 25,845 confirmed cases reflects this.