Latest - Covid-19 updated figures for Laois as Portlaoise hospital still treating critically ill patients

No new Laois Covid-19 cases have emerged in the latest county-by-county breakdown of the pandemic across Ireland in a week which saw two new cases confirmed in Laois.

The latest county figures for Wednesday, July 22 show the county total stands at 267. The total rose by two on Monday and Sunday.

The county by county data is published two days behind national figures.

Two people are being treated for Covid-19 at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise. One is a confirmed case while the second is suspected of having the virus. Both were admitted to the ICU department of the hospital. Not every confirmed case requires hospital admission. Read more here.

There was a small rise in new cases two neighbouring counties.

Kildare has had 1,529, up three cases

Offaly stands at 487 - no change.

Tipperary has 543 cases - no change.

Kilkenny is at 356 cases - no change.

Carlow is at 179 cases - no change.

Westmeath has accumulated 677 cases - no change.

Longford remains at 287 - no change.

The total for Dublin is now 12,424, up by two cases.

Up to date, national figures show there have been no new deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre data now shows an official death toll of 1,763 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first official death in March.

A further 20 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, July 23 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,845 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.