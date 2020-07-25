Covid-19 update reveals 600,000 tests completed in Ireland as death toll rises and double-digit new infections reported

Covid-19 has claimed another life in Ireland and infected two dozen more people here as the number of tests carried out has passed the 600,000 mark.

The daily coronavirus pandemic statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) shows that there has been one Covid-19 related death reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) today, Saturday, July 24.

There has now been a total of 1,764 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Meanwhile, the HPSC has been notified of 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared with 20 for the previous 24 hour period.

Figures also show that there are five people in hospital ICUs with 10 hospitalised around Ireland. There were no new admissions to ICUs. Two people were discharged from hospitals in the past day.

Updated figures reveal that 600,342 Covid-19 tests have bee processed by laboratories. Nearly 50,000 of these were completed in the past seven days and over 8,000 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 2274 clusters have been identified in Ireland since March.