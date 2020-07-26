LATEST HSE report on Covid-19 at Portlaoise hospital reveals change

Portlaoise hospital has admitted a third patient with a suspected Covid-19 infection according to the latest HSE report.

The new suspected case is revealed in the HSE's Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for July 25 which also confirms that two other patients continue to be cared for at the ICU of the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

It represents the third case of confirmed or suspected Covid-19 infection to present in the space of a week to the Laois hospital.

A patient has tested positive for Covid-19 has been in the hospital's critical care unit since being diagnosed on Sunday, July 19. A second patient with a suspected coronavirus infection is also receiving critical care, according to the latest HSE data.

The hospital's ICU does not have three cases of suspected or confirmed Covi-19.

There were 20 empty general beds both no spare ICU beds in the hospital as of 8 pm Saturday.

The HSE's Covid-19 Daily Operations Update latest figures which are compiled and returned from all Covid treating hospitals after 8 pm each day and published the following morning.

The Saturday report also confirms that no patients have confirmed or suspected Covid-19 infections at Portlaoise's sister hospital in Tullamore but there were five suspected cases in Naas where one of the unconfirmed patients is receiving critical care.

The Portlaoise case is just one of 11 confirmed cases at hospitals nationally by 8 pm on Thursday. There were 108 people with suspected Covid-19 by 8 pm. This had dropped from 155 suspected cases at 11 am the same day.

A total of seven hospitals have confirmed cases Covid-19 around Ireland. There were no deaths at ICUs.

There has been an increase to nine in the number of hospital ICUs treating patients suspected of having Covid-19. Confirmed cases are being treated at ICUs in five hospitals

The separate national daily update from the National Public Health Emergency Team revealed on Saturday confirmed that there have been no new cases in Laois since two were confirmed Sunday and Monday. The national figures include possible and probable infections. It shows that there have been 267 cases confirmed cases in Laois since February.