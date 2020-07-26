LATEST - Covid-19 updated figures for Laois reveals another new case

Laois has recorded its third new case of Covid-19 in seven days after going four weeks free of newly confirmed coronavirus cases.

Laois is also one of a number of neighbouring counties to have recorded new cases in the latest county by county-by-county breakdown of the pandemic across Ireland.

Figures for Friday, July 24 show the Laois total stands at 268. The county by county data is published two days behind national figures. Probable and possible cases are included in the figures.

Two people continue to be treated for Covid-19 at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise ICU. One is a confirmed case while the second is suspected of having the virus. A third suspected case was recorded as being treated in the Laois hospital on Saturday night.

Not every confirmed case requires hospital admission. Read more here

There was a small rise in neighbouring Tipperary which has not had a new case in more than a month. Kildare and Longford have also recorded new cases.

Kildare has had 1,534, up two cases

Offaly stands at 487 - no change.

Tipperary has 544 cases - the first new case since June 21.

Kilkenny is at 356 cases - no change.

Carlow is at 179 cases - no change.

Westmeath has accumulated 677 cases - no change.

Longford remains at 288 - up one.

The total for Dublin is now at 12,450.

Up to date, national figures show there have been no new deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre data now shows an official death toll of 1,764 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first official death in March.

A further 12 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, July 25 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,881 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.