Laois nail bar closes temporarily after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

A popular nail bar in Portlaoise has posted a message on Facebook saying it has closed due to Covid-19

The Irish Hand and Foot Spa, which is located on Hynds Square off Main Street, says that it took the decision to shut after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19. It says the staff member is now self-isolating.

The statement says the customers who have been in direct contact with the staff member will be contact traced by the HSE.

The statement said many steps have been taken to protect staff and clients from Covid-19 prior to reopening.

The following is the full text of the statement published on Facebook on Sunday evening, July 26:

Apologies for the short notice we are devastating to announce that we will be closed for three weeks started from Monday 27th of July to Monday 17th of August as a member of staff has tested positive for Covid19

We can ensure our client that we have done everything we could to reduce the risk of contracting the Virus such as: All staffs wore masks and shields, disposable aprons and everything was sanitized after each client, all clients wore masks, Plexiglass shield, a completely a new ventilation system in our salon to protect staff and clients prior to reopening.

The staff is in good health and now following the HSE guidelines of self-isolation. We will continue to work with the HSE for their guidelines. The customers who have had direct contact recently with the staff will be contact by HSE contact tracing team in regard to a test.

We would apologies to all of our clients and we thank you for your support at this difficult time and we wish you all well and stay safe at this difficult time.

We apologies for any inconvenience caused by this decision.

In the meantime, if you have any enquiry you could either FB us, or email us.

