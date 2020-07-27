LATEST HSE report on Covid-19 at Portlaoise hospital  reveals more cases

Staff at Portlaoise hospital have treated four patients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the latest HSE report.

The HSE's Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for July 26 confirms that there were three suspected and one confirmed case of Covid-19 in the hospital by 8 pm on Sunday when the figures are recorded.

The hospital's only confirmed coronavirus case is now in the second week of treatment at the ICU Department where another patient with suspected Covid-19 is also receiving critical care.

There were two other suspected cases at Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise on Sunday night according to the data.

There were 15 empty general beds both no spare ICU beds in the hospital as of 8 pm Sunday.

The HSE's Covid-19 Daily Operations Update latest figures are published by the HSE the morning after being compiled.

The report also confirms that there was one suspected Covid-19 infection at Portlaoise's sister hospital in Tullamore and three suspected cases in Naas.

The Portlaoise case is just one of 12 confirmed cases at hospitals nationally by 8 pm on Sunday. There were 109 people with suspected Covid-19 by 8 pm. This had dropped from 125 suspected cases at 11 am the same day.

A total of five hospitals have confirmed cases Covid-19 around Ireland. There were no deaths at ICUs. Just five patients are on ventilators in Irish hospitals.

The separate national daily county update from the National Public Health Emergency Team revealed on Sunday confirmed that there another new cases in Laois. It shows that there have been 268 cases confirmed cases in Laois since February. The national figures include possible and probable infections.