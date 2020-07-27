LATEST Update on Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland reveals 200 infections in two weeks

The incidence of Covid-19 has risen in Ireland but again by relatively low numbers while there have been no new deaths but nearly 200 people have been infected in the past fortnight across most counties, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

In its daily update on Monday, July 27, it said the pandemic death toll reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) today stands at 1,764. COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday, July 26 it said the HPSC has been notified of 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,892confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Over the past 14 days, the total number of confirmed cases notified to the HPSC is 196. Of which;

- Males 52% / Females 47%

- Median age is 37 years old; 58% of these cases were between 25 – 55 years old.

- 23 counties reported new cases; Dublin 62%, Kildare 10%, Cork 4% & Meath 4%

- 9% of these cases were travel-related, 34% were close contacts of a confirmed case and 32% are reported as community transmission.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said falling numbers in the past week have been the result of action to stem the spread.

“Fortunately, the number of cases reported last week (124) were fewer than the week before (143).

“This demonstrates the power of individual action to change the course of COVID-19 in our country. We are each other’s best defence. We know what works - through solidarity, ongoing vigilance and commitment to public health measures we can all play our part in stemming the spread of this virus,” he said.

He said the reproductive rate has not fallen below one which means the virus has not yet been supressed.

"Ultimately it comes back to people doing multiple small things multiple times a day," he said.

He would not be drawn on whether the pubs should open or not based on the current figures.

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health, said immunisation for other diseases has resumed.

“While we wait for a COVID-19 vaccine there are many infectious diseases we currently vaccinate against including measles, rubella, meningitis and HPV. Immunisation programmes were paused due to COVID-19. It is important that school children complete their vaccination programmes now that it is safe to do so. Immunisation schedules for children are available on immunisation.ie.”

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead, HSE, urged people to get the flu vaccine especially healthcare workers.

“Coming into the winter season we strongly recommend that all healthcare workers get the influenza vaccination to protect themselves, families and patients in what will be a challenging winter,” he said.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.