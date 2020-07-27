Big jump in Covid-19 mask-wearing in shops in coronavirus fight

There has been a big jump in the number of people who wear masks in shops as part of helping to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows 86% of the population now self-report to wearing face coverings.

The nationally representative sample of 1,900 people conducted on behalf of the Department of Health today, July 27 reveals among other things that the rate of mask-wearing when people are shopping has doubled.

- 70% of people say they wear a face covering every time they are shopping, an increase from 37% last week, with 21% saying they wear a face covering most of the time while shopping.

- 91% of people who use public transport say they wear a face covering every time with 2% saying they wear a face most of the time.