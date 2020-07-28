LATEST - Covid-19 updated figures for Laois and neighbouring counties

The incidence of Covid-19 in Laois has steadied again, according to the latest official figures released by the Department of Health this Tuesday July 28.

The latest county by county-by-county breakdown of the pandemic across Ireland shows no new cases for Laois, and very few rises in neighbouring counties.

Figures for Sunday, July 26 show that the Laois total still stands at 268. The county by county data is published two days behind national figures. Probable and possible cases are included in the figures.

Two people remain critically ill with Covid-19 at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise ICU. One is a confirmed case while the second is suspected of having the virus, in data updated last Monday night. It is not always possible to confirm Covid-19. Not every confirmed case requires hospital admission.

There were some rises in neighbouring counties.

Kildare has had 1,538, up by three cases.

Offaly stands at 487 - no change.

Tipperary has 544 cases - no change.

Kilkenny is at 356 cases - no change.

Carlow is at 179 cases - no change.

Westmeath has accumulated 677 cases - no change.

Longford remains at 288 - no change.

The total for Dublin is now at 12,464 - up by five.

Up to date, national figures show there have been no new deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre data now shows an official death toll of 1,764 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first official death in March.

A further 40 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, July 27 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,929 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.