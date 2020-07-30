LATEST - Nine new cases of Covid-19 in Laois

The department of Health has announced that of the 85 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed today, nine of them are in Laois.

The incidence of Covid-19 in Laois has risen by nine, according to the latest official figures released by the Department of Health this Thursday, July 30.

It brings the total number of cases in Laois to 280.

Kildare also has a huge increase of 26 cases, with 18 of them understood to be from a meat plant that is now closed.

18 new cases are confirmed in Dublin, 11 in Clare, seven in Limerick, four in Meath and the remainder are spread across seven other counties.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today’s figures demonstrate how quickly COVID-19 can remerge in our country.

“We are now at a crucial point in our response to COVID-19. Over the coming days it is vital that everyone continues to avoid large crowds, physically distance, wear face coverings where appropriate and wash hands regularly.

“COVID-19 is extremely infectious and no one is immune. Follow public health advice and stay vigilant.”

Up to date, national figures show there was one new death from Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre data now shows an official death toll of 1,763 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first official death in March.

A further 85 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, July 29 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 26,027 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.