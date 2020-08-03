Two suspect Covid-19 cases in hospital in Laois

There are two patients with suspected cases of Covid-19 being treated in hospital in Laois.

Yesterday the HSE confirmed the highest daily increase yet of cases in the county, a spike of 19 new confirmed cases, bringing Laois cases to 302.

Ireland had 53 new cases yesterday Sunday, August 2. The HSE say that 45 of the cases are associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case. They have identified the sources in 90% of the cases.

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD has said that the increase in Laois is mainly associated with an outbreak at a Direct Provision Centre, speaking to RTE on Sunday.

Up to date HSE figures on hospitals show that as of 8pm that night, there are two patients in Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise with suspected cases.

Neither were in the Critical Care Unit.

There were no patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the hospital.

There were seven vacant beds in the main hospital and two critical care beds free. The stats are given in the HSE's Covid-19 Daily Operations Update.