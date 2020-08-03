LATEST - New cases of Covid-19 in Laois this Bank Holiday Monday

A day after the spike of 19 additional cases of Covid-19 in Laois, the Department of Health has reported more new cases in the county.

Another eight cases have confirmed positive in Laois this Bank Holiday Monday, August 3.

The total number of cases in the county has now reached 310. It is rise of almost 50 cases in the past week.

They are among 46 new cases reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There have been no new deaths. The total death toll remains at 1,763 in Ireland from the virus.

There is now a total of 26,208 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 27 are men and 19 are women.

85% are under 45 years of age.

32 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

Five cases have been identified as community transmission.

There are 15 new cases in Kildare, 8 in Laois, 7 in Clare, 5 in Offaly and the remaining 11 are spread across nine other counties.

The advice remains as follows:

Everyone should be aware of the risk factors for getting COVID-19:

· Distance – the risk of getting COVID-19 increases as the distance between you and others gets smaller. Keep 2 metres apart where possible

· Activity – How you spend time with people and what you do with them can increase your risk. Follow the government’s Stay Safe Guidelines when spending time with others

· Time – The more time you spend in close contact with other people can increase your risk of getting COVID-19. Keep track of who you spend time with and how

· Environment – Being outdoors is safer than being indoors. Where possible, meet with others outdoors. If this is not possible, keep windows and doors open when meeting others inside

· Symptoms – Know the symptoms. If you have them self-isolate and contact your GP immediately