Seven workers in Offaly meat factory test positive for Covid-19

Seven workers in an Offaly meat processing plant have tested positive for Covid-19.

The well known brand Carrolls Cuisine factory in Tullamore is already seasonally closed but is now to undergo a deep clean.

RTÉ has reported this lunchtime that it is understood a worker informed the company that they had tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

They employ about 330 staff and testing of all employees is underway.

Six other staff members, who worked with the affected colleague have so far tested positive.

The company said those affected are now self-isolating and no other positive cases have been identified.