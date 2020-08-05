LATEST: 50 new Covid-19 cases announced in Ireland

The rate of new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland has again stayed high this Wedesday, August 5.

There have been 50 new cases confirmed by the Department of Health.

However for the fourth day, there have been no new deaths from the disease.

There have now been 26,303 cases confirmed in Ireland since late February. There are 17 in hospital and six more in intensive care.

There have been 1,763 deaths.

The median age of cases is 47.

Of the cases notified today;

31 are men / 19 are women

81% are under 45 years of age

42 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

4 cases have been identified as community transmission

11 cases are located in Wexford, 10 in Kildare, 6 in Dublin, 5 in Donegal, and 18 are spread across nine other counties (Carlow, Cork, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Sligo, Tipperary and Wicklow).

The Government decided on Tuesday not to go ahead with Phase 4 of the road reopening map, meaning that pubs not serving food must remain closed, while restaurants must close by 11pm.

It followed the rise in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19, driven by clusters of cases all around the country with eight of these clusters described as "quite significant" by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

The decision is in line with advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) who are concerned about outbreaks in workplaces - particularly in construction and food production sectors; the rising numbers in younger people and in areas outside of Dublin in the last ten days.