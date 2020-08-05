LATEST - Laois has a new confirmed Covid-19 case today

Laois has another confirmed case of Covid-19, bringing the total so far to 314 cases.

It is the slowest rise in some days.

There were another 50 cases confirmed in Ireland today. There have now been 26,303 cases confirmed in Ireland since late February. There are 17 in hospital and six more in intensive care.

There have been 1,763 deaths, with no further deaths today.

The median age of cases is 47.

The county by county breakdown is given two days after national figures and so refers to Monday night, August 3.

Read also: Two Laois GAA clubs suspend activities after player tests positive

Other nearby counties had some or no new cases.

Carlow - 179 - No change

Dublin - 12,559 - up eight

Kildare - 1,651 up by 33 cases from 1,618, after a cluster was confirmed at Kildare Chilling factory.

Kilkenny - 357 - No change

Longford - 288 - No change

Offaly -497 - no change.

Tipperary - 545 - No change

Westmeath - 681 - up 1



The advice remains as follows:

Everyone should be aware of the risk factors for getting COVID-19:

· Distance – the risk of getting COVID-19 increases as the distance between you and others gets smaller. Keep 2 metres apart where possible

· Activity – How you spend time with people and what you do with them can increase your risk. Follow the government’s Stay Safe Guidelines when spending time with others

· Time – The more time you spend in close contact with other people can increase your risk of getting COVID-19. Keep track of who you spend time with and how

· Environment – Being outdoors is safer than being indoors. Where possible, meet with others outdoors. If this is not possible, keep windows and doors open when meeting others inside

· Symptoms – Know the symptoms. If you have them self-isolate and contact your GP immediately