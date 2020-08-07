Laois Minister of State wants to postpone all GAA matches over Covid-19

Laois Minister of State Sean Fleming has asked the GAA to consider postponing all matches in light of the rise of Covid-19 cases.

"There's dozens of matches planned in every county involving hundreds of players for this weekend and there are some outbreaks in those areas.

"I'm involved in the GAA myself. I know players who don't want to go to matches because they are coming home to live with their parents who are vulnerable. I know officials who don't want to attend matches because of the same reason, and we have to take a proactive step on that.

"It'll cause a major upset to the GAA fixtures but I think there is a case immediately for the County boards to consider postponing all of these events," Dep Fleming said.

He was speaking on Midlands 103 Radio this Friday, August 7.

Laois, Offaly and Kildare are being considered by The National Public Health Emergency Team for further restrictions after a huge rise in Covid-19 confirmed cases in the past week, mostly attributed to meat factories and direct provision centres.

There had been 226 cases of Covid-19 in the last 14 days in the three counties, which account for almost half of all cases in Ireland during that period. Read more on this latest rise here.