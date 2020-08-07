LATEST: Another 98 cases of Covid-19 confirmed and further deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 4 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

There has now been a total of 1,772 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 6th August, the HPSC has been notified of 98 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,470 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Among them are five new cases in Laois.

Of the cases notified today;

57 are men / 38 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

67 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

4 cases have been identified as community transmission

35 cases are located in Kildare, 26 in Offaly, 6 in Wexford, 5 in Laois, 5 in Dublin, and 21 are spread across ten other counties (Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Westmeath and Wicklow).

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.