LATEST - Five new cases in Laois as two week lockdown announced

Five new cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Laois as the government has announced a two week lockdown of Laois, Offaly and Kildare.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 4 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

There has now been a total of 1,772 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 6th August, the HPSC has been notified of 98 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,470 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

57 are men / 38 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

67 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

4 cases have been identified as community transmission

35 cases are located in Kildare, 26 in Offaly, 6 in Wexford, 5 in Laois, 5 in Dublin, and 21 are spread across ten other counties (Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Westmeath and Wicklow).

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The county by county breakdown is given two days after national figures and so refers to Wednesday night, August 5.

Other nearby counties had some or no new cases.

Carlow - 180 - no change

Dublin - 12,569 - up 5

Kildare - 1,680 up by 19

Kilkenny - 357 - No change

Longford - 288 - No change

Offaly - 523 - up 23.

Tipperary - 546 - no change

Westmeath - 681 - no change



The advice remains as follows:

Everyone should be aware of the risk factors for getting COVID-19:

· Distance – the risk of getting COVID-19 increases as the distance between you and others gets smaller. Keep 2 metres apart where possible

· Activity – How you spend time with people and what you do with them can increase your risk. Follow the government’s Stay Safe Guidelines when spending time with others

· Time – The more time you spend in close contact with other people can increase your risk of getting COVID-19. Keep track of who you spend time with and how

· Environment – Being outdoors is safer than being indoors. Where possible, meet with others outdoors. If this is not possible, keep windows and doors open when meeting others inside

· Symptoms – Know the symptoms. If you have them self-isolate and contact your GP immediately