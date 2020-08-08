Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan says lockdown is 'draconian'

Laois Offaly TD and former Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has described the restrictions on Laois, Offaly and Kildare as "draconian".

"Business in the area has been struggling to recover in recent weeks and has now been set back considerably.

“Families with children who opted to holiday at home this year, were preparing for holidays at the seaside and are in shock.

He said testing should have happened weeks ago in meat factories, speaking to RTÉ after the announcement by the government on Friday.

“The issue of meat factories has been flagged for weeks. Testing meat factory workers should have been ramped up weeks ago.

“We now have a localised lockdown which is going to be impossible to implement and has caused widespread dissatisfaction throughout the Midlands, an area already reeling from the economic shock waves of Bord na Móna. State aid needs to follow any restrictions,” Deputy Flanagan said.