Laois festival cancelled following Covid-19 restrictions

A Laois festival that was going to be the only one of this summer has been cancelled following the introduction of restrictions in Laois, Offaly and Kildare over the rise of Covid-19 cases.

The Twin Trees art and culture festival was to be held just as the two weeks of restrictions were up, but has been cancelled by the organisers.

It was to be held in Heywood Gardens in Ballinakill, with outdoor painting sessions and outdoor yoga already booked by the public.

They announced it on Instagram, saying that bookings will be honoured and it will return next year.