LATEST - No new cases in Laois which remains under Midlands restrictions

There are no new cases of Covid-19 notified in Laois as the government continues a two week lockdown of Laois, Offaly and Kildare.

This is down from 12 new cases announced yesterday, and one on Saturday. The total for Laois remains at 339 cases.

There were 57 new cases confirmed today, Monday, August 10, notified to the HPSC.

19 cases are located in Kildare, 11 in Dublin, 10 in Offaly, 7 in Limerick, and the remaining 10 cases are in Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry and Wicklow

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that no new patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

There remains a total of 1,772 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

29 are men / 28 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

31 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

8 cases have been identified as community transmission

The county by county breakdown is given two days after national figures and so refers to figures counted on Saturday night, August 8.

Laois - 337 - up 12.

Carlow - 185 - no change from the previous day.

Dublin - 12,617 - up 16

Kildare - 1,845 up by 20

Kilkenny - 359 - No change

Longford - 288 - No change

Offaly - 572 - up 15.

Tipperary - 546 - down by 1

Westmeath - 682 - no change



The advice remains as follows:

Everyone should be aware of the risk factors for getting COVID-19:

· Distance – the risk of getting COVID-19 increases as the distance between you and others gets smaller. Keep 2 metres apart where possible

· Activity – How you spend time with people and what you do with them can increase your risk. Follow the government’s Stay Safe Guidelines when spending time with others

· Time – The more time you spend in close contact with other people can increase your risk of getting COVID-19. Keep track of who you spend time with and how

· Environment – Being outdoors is safer than being indoors. Where possible, meet with others outdoors. If this is not possible, keep windows and doors open when meeting others inside

· Symptoms – Know the symptoms. If you have them self-isolate and contact your GP immediately.