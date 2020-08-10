Minister for Health invited to emergency meeting at Laois County Council

An emergency meeting has been called in Laois, with the Minister for Health, the HSE and all Laois Offaly politicians asked to attend.

Laois County Council is calling the council meeting in what is normally a month off, for Tuesday, August 11.

It follows the new restrictions on Laois, Offaly and Kildare that came into place on August 7.

The restrictions follow a sharp spike in cases of Covid-19 in the three counties, largely related to meat processing plants in Kildare and Offaly. Latest update on figures here.

Cathaoirleach Catherine Fitzgerald has told the Leinster Express that all relevant authorities have been asked to attend.

She said this includes Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, reps from the Health Service Executive and the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

"We have invited all oireachtas members in the Laois Offaly constituency, including the super junior minister Pippa Hackett, Minister of State Sean Fleming, Barry Cowen, Carol Nolan, Charlie Flanagan and Brian Stanley," Cllr Fitzgerald said.

"I hope they all come," she added.