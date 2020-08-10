Laois GP Sumi Dunne calls for everyone to obey new facemask law

Laois GP Dr Sumi Dunne from Portarlington has welcomed the new regulation on wearing facemasks in Ireland, effective from today Monday, August 10.

Dr Dunne spoke on RTÉ's Morning Ireland radio show to urge everyone to comply and use masks properly.

Pulling down a mask to the neck while talking or eating and then pulling it back up could lead to infection, as the neck could have been exposed to the virus, she said.

Speaking on behalf of the Irish College of General Practitioners, she said that more people are coming to surgeries for Covid-19 testing, and for other health issues, and asked for people to continue to do so.

She said hands must be washed before putting on a mask, touching the handles. It must fit snugly against the sides of the face, covering the chin, and be made of several layers, then placed in a ziplock bag for washing.

She has also tweeted support.

.In keeping with public health advice - it is important to wear facecoverings/masks appropriately

✅When you want to eat/drink remove it completely

✅Do not bring it down to the chin #avoidchinstraps pic.twitter.com/5uOhbAp5Je — Sumi Dunne (@DrSumiDunne) August 9, 2020

Face coverings are now mandatory in shops, shopping centres and other indoor settings in all parts of Ireland. Shoppers who refuse to wear coverings will face fines of up to €2,500 and a potential prison stint.

The new rules also apply to indoor retail settings including hairdressers, libraries and cinemas, or anywhere where it is not possible to keep a 2 metre distance inside.

Children under 13 and people with a disability or physical or mental illness are exempt.

The announcement was made last week by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, along with the decision to postpone the further reopening of businesses planned for August 10th.